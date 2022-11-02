CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 463.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $6,708,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 379,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

