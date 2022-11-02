Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $47.80. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 100,180 shares.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

