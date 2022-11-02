California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Hovde Group to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
