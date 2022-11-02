California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stake Raised by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. California Resources comprises about 4.5% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of California Resources worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 7,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,085. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

