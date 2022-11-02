California Water Service Group (CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 18th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,215 shares of company stock valued at $134,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

