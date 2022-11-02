Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.01 million.

Calix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,022. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Calix

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $4,322,035. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

