Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,485. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

