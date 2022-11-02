Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 701.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 2,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,334. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.