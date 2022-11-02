Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 4,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,131. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

