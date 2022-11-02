Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.45. 24,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.