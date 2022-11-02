Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 139,254 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.