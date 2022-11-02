Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

