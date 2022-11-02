Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,640 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.