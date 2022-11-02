Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

