Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 3.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 107.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 179,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 54,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE CP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. 142,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,085. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

