Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.4 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

