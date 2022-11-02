Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

Canopy Growth Company Profile



Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

