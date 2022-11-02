Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.