Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$7.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.03.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$19.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

