Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Capital One Financial worth $504,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,744. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,873,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.