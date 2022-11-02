Capital One Financial Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

OFC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after buying an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

