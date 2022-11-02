Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Capri by 88.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capri by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Capri by 92.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 178,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,237. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

