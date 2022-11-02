Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.40

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.65 billion and $474.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.29 or 0.07723634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00067917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,933,055 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

