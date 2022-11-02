Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 4.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,191. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

