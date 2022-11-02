Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,555. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.