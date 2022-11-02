Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,481,007. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $16.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,720,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

