Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,481,007. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

