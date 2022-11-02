Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Catalyst Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.11% 0.04% Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 18.50% 7.78% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 216 1416 1184 51 2.37

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Catalyst Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million $1.93 million 427.48 Catalyst Bancorp Competitors $795.47 million $220.93 million 14.53

Catalyst Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp competitors beat Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.