Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

