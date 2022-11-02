Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $209,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

