CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
CCFN stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $61.24.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.