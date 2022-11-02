Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 563,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,897 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 148,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

