Celo Market Capitalization Achieves $328.87 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $328.87 million and $17.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

