Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 237,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,406,010 shares.The stock last traded at $19.95 and had previously closed at $20.51.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

