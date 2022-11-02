Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.62. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

