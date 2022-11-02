CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.6%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €78.90 ($80.51) and last traded at €79.30 ($80.92). 1,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.80 ($81.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWC has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market cap of $570.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.38.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.