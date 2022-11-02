Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Champion Iron’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.
In other news, insider Wayne Wouters 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
