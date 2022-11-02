Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

