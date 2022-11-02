Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 54.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.