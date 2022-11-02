Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

