Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

