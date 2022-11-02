Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.60-19.70 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.89.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

