Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHK. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.