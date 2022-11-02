Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MacroGenics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

