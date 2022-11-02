Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

CSSE opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $21.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.