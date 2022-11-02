Chiliz Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $739.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,975,365 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

