China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.12

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.77.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

