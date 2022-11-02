Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.76. 17,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,484. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.