Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $53,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.75.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

