Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 1-Year High at $327.98

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $327.98 and last traded at $326.81, with a volume of 21808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.66. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

