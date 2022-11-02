Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cimpress Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cimpress

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

